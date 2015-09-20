President Simon receives Marching 97 dink

The annual Meet the Band picnic, hosted by the Marching 97 Booster club, had a twist this year: President John Simon was given his own dink.

The dink is the brown bucket hat that members of the Marching 97 wear and decorate with pins and knickknacks. Historically, it was the hat first-year students had to wear all throughout their first year at Lehigh to distinguish them as freshmen.

I get my very own dink from Michelle O’Toole ’16, manager of the Marching 97, at their Meet the Band Picnic in Rauch Field House. #marching97 A photo posted by John D. Simon (@lehighpressimon) on Sep 19, 2015 at 5:31pm PDT

Michelle O’Toole, ’16, the Marching 97’s band manager, said the Marching 97 band presented this dink to President Simon as a way to welcome him as an honorary member.

“We are excited to share the tradition of the Marching 97 with our new president,” said Craig Franklin, the president of the Marching 97 Booster Club.

The event was held in Rauch Fieldhouse after the football home opener against the University of Pennsylvania.

The Meet the Band Picnic allowed The Marching 97, the Booster Club, friends, parents, fans and Simon to socialize in a relaxed setting, catered by the Goose. O’Toole then presented Simon with his dink.

The Marching 97 Booster Club works to support and finance the Marching 97. It pays to fix instruments when they need to be repaired and put on annual events like the Meet the Band Picnic.

“It’s a nice casual eat food and hang out kind of thing,” said band member Reagan Miller, ’18.