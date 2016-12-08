Five bands comprised of Lehigh students, each sponsored by a fraternity, competed in the Frattle of the Bands on Friday and raised a total of $1,111 in support of local organization Cafe the Lodge.

Cafe the Lodge, a South Bethlehem charity, is a full-service cafe and mental health program less than five minutes from Lehigh’s campus. The lodge seeks to support adults living with mental health issues in South Bethlehem by providing them with employment opportunities and social events.

“This program offers just the right level of support to provide individuals the option do what they want to do with their life,” said Ian Panyko, director of Cafe the Lodge. “The idea of the cafe is just because somebody has a mental health diagnosis doesn’t mean that they are not capable.”

In total, 64 people attended the event, a lower turnout than last year’s event. At the time the winner was announced, only $918 had been raised. Once this figure was announced, there was audience was encouraged to raise that mark over $1,000, and a flurry of donations came in as those in attendance stepped up to provide support for the cause.

Lehigh’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness co-sponsored the event with Music Box. Between acts, representatives of NAMI spoke about mental health issues pertinent to Lehigh students on topics ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder to depression, as a part of the organization’s continued efforts to decrease the stigmas surrounding mental illness.

Carine Leslie,’17, the president of NAMI, spoke of her challenges with mental health problems and how she got help.

“Through the years my depression worsened . . . My grades were lower than they had ever been . . . I had no desire to get help,” Leslie said. “Luckily some of my friends realized I was suffering and took action.”

Leslie urged others to do what they could to help those who might be struggling.

Participating bands and sponsors were brought together by Music Box. Featured bands and their sponsors included Bear Lords sponsored by Delta Chi, Crescent Left sponsored by Chi Phi, Subtle Omen sponsored by Kappa Kappa Psi, April Uprising sponsored by Psi Upsilon, and Happy to be Here sponsored by Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Local Lehigh businesses also contributed prizes and gift cards for the raffle held at the event. Among others, Saxby’s Coffee donated ground coffee and The Cup gave gift cards in support of the event.

Featured acts ranged in style from metal to rock and roll and everything in between. Each band played original music, either songs they wrote or covers with their own touches. Bands were judged based on musicianship, the amount of money raised in their name and crowd interaction.

Sigma Phi Epsilon’s sponsored band, Happy to be Here, took the trophy home.

“We came to rock out and entertain the crowd, and I think that we succeeded,” Isaac Wellish, ’17, said after his band, Crescent Left, performed.

Another member Sean Snyder, ‘17, agreed, saying he was pleased with the performance.

“I think that was the best stage show we’ve ever accomplished,” he said.