Margarida Da Graca, OMA interim director, to leave Lehigh

Margarida Da Graca (Courtesy of the Lehigh University website)

Margarida Da Graca, the interim director of the Office for Multicultural Affairs, will leave Lehigh on Jan. 3, 2017, according to a Facebook post by Ian Birky, the interim vice president for Student Affairs.

“She is courageously stepping into a space of not knowing, in order to be open to what more she might discover about herself, her interests, her potential, and her passions,” Birky wrote.

Da Graca initially came to Lehigh three years ago to fill the role of assistant director of the OMA. After the departure of Tyrone Russell earlier this year, she was promoted to interim director.
Birky wrote that he was impressed by Da Graca’s philosophical and action-oriented perspectives on education, development, leadership, community and life itself.
“Despite her strong sense that she is called now to step back onto a path away from Lehigh,” Birky wrote, “(Da Graca’s) biggest struggle in leaving resides in the concern she has for her ‘family’ — the students she holds so dearly.”

Close