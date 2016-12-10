Kempton anchors Lehigh men’s basketball in 90-71 rout over Mount St. Mary’s

Behind a career day from senior Tim Kempton, the Lehigh men’s basketball team (4-5) had no trouble bouncing back after a tough loss to Stony Brook University last Tuesday as the Mountain Hawks defeated Mount St. Mary’s University in dominating fashion, 90-71 Saturday afternoon.

Kempton came out of the gates on fire, posting a double-double and amassing a career-high 31 points to go along with 18 rebounds. The Mountain Hawks jumped out to a 14-2 lead in the first half and things seemed to be going in a favorable way, but the Mountaineers changed up their defensive scheme and flustered the Hawks to take back a 26-25 lead with about seven minutes left in the half.

However, the Hawks surged to finish the half, leading 38-33 with the Mountaineers still very much in the game. About five minutes into the second half, the Mountain Hawks seemed to catch a second wind as they went on to score 17 unanswered points. The lead caused by this run would become insurmountable for the Mountaineers as Lehigh cruised to a 19-point victory.

Junior point guard Kahron Ross added 16 points and four assists while not missing a free throw in his nine attempts. Senior Austin Price chipped in 13 points, and sophomore Matt Holba tallied nine points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh will gear up to host Saint Francis University on Monday night at 7 p.m. in one of their two games left before they enter league play.