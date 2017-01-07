The Brown and White’s top five posts of 2016

As we start a new year, The Brown and White looks back at its top five most popular posts of last year. Here they are in decreasing order based on page views:

1. A perfect match: Lehigh senior saves the life of a friend

By Gaby Morera | Oct. 19, 2016

Coming in at both the most-read post of 2016 and of all time on The Brown and White’s website, this profile features Lehigh student Megan Kienzle, who donated part of her liver to her friend Leanne Purcell, the sister of Kienzle’s then-boyfriend. The story goes through the decision for Kienzle to do the procedure and the bond the two women will share forever.

2. GALLERY: Lehigh students poke fun at Lafayette with banners

By Samantha Tomaszewski | Nov. 15, 2016

As a part of the Lehigh-Lafayette week festivities, a bunch of Lehigh students hung up funny banners outside their off-campus houses to make fun of their rival school leading up to the annual football game. The signs included “Lafayette can’t read this sign” and “Lafayette bowls with bumpers.” Click the link above to see the rest of the gallery of banners.

3. Adjunct accounting professor under investigation for discriminatory comments in class

By Klaudia Jazwinska | Nov. 11, 2016

Adjunct accounting professor Daniel Bayak was accused of allegedly making inappropriate comments to a student during one of his classes. The student, who requested to remain anonymous, said Bayak made discriminatory remarks to him and other non-white students after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

4. Picture of Lehigh student’s graduation cap surpasses over 5 million views on Imgur

By Lisa Ulker | June 2, 2016

Lehigh student Devon Gallagher, ’16, went viral on both Imgur and Reddit after she posted a picture of her graduation cap, which poked fun at her prosthetic leg.

5. Edit Desk: Quit saying All Lives Matter

By Zion Olojede | Nov. 13, 2016

In the most-read opinion piece of the year, which also got the most comments of any article, Olojede wrote about his opinion on the Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter movements. He argued that All Lives Matter only exists because of misconceptions of Black Lives Matter.