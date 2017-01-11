Fake email sent to Lehigh community from account pretending to be President John Simon

A fraudulent email was sent to members of the Lehigh community Wednesday pretending to be President John Simon in an attempt to steal users’ login information, according to an email from Lehigh’s Library and Technology Services.

The spam email, titled “THE NEW DEVELOPMENT,’ contained a PDF attachment that required users to enter their Lehigh account credentials to view. LTS wrote in its email that this would compromise users’ accounts.

The fraudulent email, which is pictured above, read: “Good morning. I’m bringing this notice to all employees of Lehigh University, that there will be a new development at Lehigh University. I have shared a very essential document which I want all staffs to read through. Please go through pdf attachment for more briefing. Thank you.”

The email also included Simon’s Lehigh account signature, and it was sent from a hacked email that appears to be associated with a pastor from Merion, Indiana.

LTS’s email said to delete the email and not to open the PDF, but that if anyone has, to submit an LTS work order.