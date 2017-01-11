The Brown and White
You are at:»»Fake email sent to Lehigh community from account pretending to be President John Simon
A spam email was sent to members of the Lehigh community Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. The email, pretending to be President John Simon, was attempting to get people to provide their login information to steal it.
A spam email was sent to members of the Lehigh community Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. The email, pretending to be President John Simon, was attempting to get people to provide their login information to steal it.

Fake email sent to Lehigh community from account pretending to be President John Simon

0
By Read time: 2 minutes; Published News, Top Stories

A fraudulent email was sent to members of the Lehigh community Wednesday pretending to be President John Simon in an attempt to steal users’ login information, according to an email from Lehigh’s Library and Technology Services.

The spam email, titled “THE NEW DEVELOPMENT,’ contained a PDF attachment that required users to enter their Lehigh account credentials to view. LTS wrote in its email that this would compromise users’ accounts.

The fraudulent email, which is pictured above, read: “Good morning. I’m bringing this notice to all employees of Lehigh University, that there will be a new development at Lehigh University. I have shared a very essential document which I want all staffs to read through. Please go through pdf attachment for more briefing. Thank you.”

The email also included Simon’s Lehigh account signature, and it was sent from a hacked email that appears to be associated with a pastor from Merion, Indiana.

LTS’s email said to delete the email and not to open the PDF, but that if anyone has, to submit an LTS work order.

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in News, Top Stories
LEFT: Devon Gallagher, '16, holds up her graduation cap in June 2016, poking fun at her prosthetic leg. RIGHT: A sign reading "Lafayette can't read this sign" hangs on a house on Webster Street on Nov. 15, 2016. (Courtesy of Devon Gallagher's Instagram, Samantha Tomaszewski/B&W Staff)
The Brown and White’s top five posts of 2016

As we start a new year, The Brown and White looks back at its top five most popular posts of...

Close