Two Lehigh students robbed at gunpoint on Birkel Avenue

Two students were robbed at gunpoint on the 500 block of Birkel Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an email from Lehigh University Police Department chief Edward Shupp.
No one was injured and the suspect took a cellphone and cash. The email describes the suspect as “a thinly built male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and light-colored pants.”
The Bethlehem Police Department, with help from LUPD, is leading the investigation.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.