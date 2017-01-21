Two Lehigh students robbed at gunpoint on Birkel Avenue

Two students were robbed at gunpoint on the 500 block of Birkel Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, according to an email from Lehigh University Police Department chief Edward Shupp.

No one was injured and the suspect took a cellphone and cash. The email describes the suspect as “a thinly built male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and light-colored pants.”

The Bethlehem Police Department, with help from LUPD, is leading the investigation.