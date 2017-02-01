Lehigh men’s lacrosse looks for redemption in upcoming 2017 season

As the start of the season approaches, the Lehigh men’s lacrosse team continues to work hard to improve its technique and efficiency to improve on last year’s results.

The team finished the 2016 season with a 6-9 mark overall and 4-4 Patriot League record. The season was plagued with inconsistent results and detrimental injuries. A few players had accolade-worthy performances and the freshmen class saw a lot of playing time. However, the team’s season was cut short in a blowout loss to Army in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League Tournament.

“Guys came in with a chip on their shoulder when they saw how much disrespect the polls and everyone out there is giving us,” senior captain Cody Triolo said. “Last year left us with a sour taste in our mouth.”

Since last spring, the team has worked hard to improve its speed of play and leadership.

“We want to play a little faster, get the ball up the field, score more transition goals,” sophomore long-stick defenseman Craig Chick said. “I think it’s more fun to play, and I mean it generates more goals. But on the backside we’ll be playing more defense.”

Most teams would shy away from a defensive tactical strategy with an early, quick attack because it requires endurance, discipline and selflessness from players at all times. However, coach Kevin Cassese said in an email that this style of play suits his players best.

That being said, a defensive style of play requires everyone to pull their own weight. Considering the team’s roster this spring, this means that a lot of responsibility will be placed on younger, less experienced players. Cassese said it’s important that the current sophomore class gained valuable playing time experience last season.

With players like freshman Conor Gaffney starting at the face-off X and walk-on sophomore Chris Kiernan in goal, Chick said he can relate to the adjustment they are experiencing.

“We are hoping they continue to mature quickly,” Cassese wrote in an email. “They will need to because our league is full of upperclassmen and mature line-ups.”

With underclassmen taking on impactful starting roles this upcoming season, the team also focused on leadership throughout this past fall.

Triolo was the first to admit that filling the shoes of last year’s captains was a glaring task. But in reality, with each new season, comes a new team. This spring, players of all ages and impact have taken on different kinds of leadership roles.

Triolo said his senior co-captains Ian Strain and Donny Stires have stepped up to lead the team in their own ways, but so has the rest of the senior class and experienced younger players.

Hungry for redemption and proving preseason polls wrong, Chick said the team is anxious to start competing. After the team’s game against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Feb. 4, the team will be on the road for four intense games including a matchup against the University of North Carolina, the defending national champions.

Chick said that an early test like this will tell the team if it’s ready to win the Patriot League Championship and compete in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’ll be a grind, but we have ball players that can get it done,” said Chick.