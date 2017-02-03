Delta Chi fraternity placed on temporary suspension

Delta Chi fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension effective Feb. 3, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The suspension prohibits DChi from conducting any activities, scheduled or otherwise, that could be seen as a DChi event.

The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs is conducting an investigation into “possible violations of the Code of Conduct, the Lehigh University Social Policy and other applicable policies that occurred in the chapter house during an unregistered social event.” The interim suspension will stay in place until lifted by the dean of students.