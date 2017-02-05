Approximately 40 percent of students are involved in Lehigh’s Greek system, yet many are under the impression that this only includes social sororities and fraternities. Students have the opportunity to get involved with academic, professional and multicultural Greek organizations on campus, too.

Lehigh participates in deferred recruitment, meaning that first-year students cannot join a Greek organization until their second semester. Though their recruitment periods may overlap, the process to join an academic, professional or multicultural chapter differs significantly from the processes outlined by the Panhellenic and Interfraternity Councils.

Alpha Omega Epsilon, a sorority for female students majoring in engineering and technical sciences, was chartered at Lehigh in 2014.

Recruitment chair Talia Rodkey, ’19, said AOE is both social and professional. Rodkey is an IDEAS major studying bioengineering and environmental science.

To receive a bid from AOE, potential new members must maintain a minimum 2.0 grade point average and have completed one semester at Lehigh, with at least two remaining.

Rodkey said AOE does not participate in rush. Instead, the organization begins their recruitment process at the annual club fair. They hang posters to get the word out and encourage students to participate.

The recruitment process includes two information sessions that emphasize AOE’s core values: friendship, leadership and social.

Rodkey said one of the best things about joining her chapter was the relationship AOE has with its alumnae.

“They are always helpful with internships and anything that relates to the professional world,” Rodkey said. “There is a lot of camaraderie and our alumnae are always eager to help.”

The recruitment process for AOE lasts approximately four weeks and typically involves freshmen. AOE accepts approximately 10 sisters in the second semester. Rodkey said only those who are invited back to preference night are eligible for a bid.

If a potential new member is to receive a bid, she cannot be affiliated with another sorority on The Hill. However, potential members can be a member of AOE as well as a member of an honors sorority or fraternity such as Phi Sigma Pi.

Lehigh’s Delta Chi chapter of PSP is a national gender inclusive honors fraternity. Jason Sadler, ’18, the recruitment chair of PSP, said there are currently approximately 80 undergraduate members at Lehigh with a variety of majors and backgrounds.

Unlike AOE, PSP is a co-ed honors fraternity. Upon receiving a bid, members must have a grade point average of at least 3.0 and have completed one semester at Lehigh, with at least two semesters remaining. The recruitment process for PSP began on Jan. 24. It consisted of four events, Paper Airplane Extravaganza, Hot Cocoa Fun and Friends, What NOT to do in an Interview and A Movie and More ending Feb. 5.

Radkey said AOE’s new members participate in six weeks of activities upon receiving bids. These events include weekly meetings, interviews with other sisters, which include grabbing coffee or lunch, and a project that is constructed with their new member class.

Mu Sigma Upsilon, one of three sororities in the Cultural Greek Council, has a longer membership process than AOE and PSP.

“Generally, for culturally based organizations, there is no rush process and we do not have bids,” said Djenne Dickens, ’18, the vice president of the Yemaya Chapter of Mu Sigma Upsilon.

Dickens said the informational sessions in which potential new members can attend are called Ladies Nights.

“The recruitment process is a mutual section in which (members of) an organization must feel comfortable and want to have an interest in the individual, and the person in question must also have a desire to join,” Dickens said.

In order to begin the orientation process, students must maintain a 2.5 minimum grade point average and participate in a six-to-eight week orientation process.

“There are other culturally based fraternities and sororities on campus that are traditionally African American based, and others that are traditionally Latin based,” Dickens said. “Together, these organizations make up the Cultural Greek Council. A person of any ethnicity or year can join any of these organizations.”