GALLERY: Valentine’s Day at Lehigh

Valentine’s Day events took over Lehigh’s campus in celebration of the holiday. From last minute runs to our local CVS to cupcake stations at Lower Cort, Lehigh was in full Valentine’s Day spirit. Photos from the day can be seen here.

< > Peter Hauman, '20, and Becca Leviton, '20, cover their bowl of ice cream in pink icing. Lower Cort stationed a make-your-own cupcake station equipped with vanilla and chocolate cupcakes as well as sprinkles. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff)