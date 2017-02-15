The Brown and White
GALLERY: Valentine's Day at Lehigh

GALLERY: Valentine’s Day at Lehigh

0
Multimedia

Valentine’s Day events took over Lehigh’s campus in celebration of the holiday. From last minute runs to our local CVS to cupcake stations at Lower Cort, Lehigh was in full Valentine’s Day spirit. Photos from the day can be seen here.

University Productions celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing free cookies and hot chocolate in the University Center. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Slips of paper and markers were provided for people to hand out to each other during the day. There were also cookies and other treats. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) A "Love" sign hangs outside of the Women's Center. The Multicultural Room and Pride Center were also decorated to celebrate the holiday. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) A capella group, Off the Record, performs "Sunday Candy" at Lower Cort. The group also sang at Linderman Library and Rathbone. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Kelli Barber, '18, and Carlos Chavez, '18, hold each other as they walk through Lower Cort dining hall. Lower Cort held a Valentine's Day theme dinner. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Peter Hauman, '20, and Becca Leviton, '20, cover their bowl of ice cream in pink icing. Lower Cort stationed a make-your-own cupcake station equipped with vanilla and chocolate cupcakes as well as sprinkles. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) The National Society of Black Engineers held its annual Love Jones event in Lamberton Hall. The club provided roses for others to give away. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Chocolate-covered strawberries were among the many treats offered at the Love Jones event. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Alex James, '19, dips partner, Tanairy Ortiz Cañas, '19, during a dance. The Latin Dance club performed at Love Jones. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) Soniet Berrios, '19, and Bruke Mammo, '17, lock eyes during the competition of the night. The competition challenges the men to give the best dance to their partner. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff) The last of the Valentine's Day treats sit on the shelves of CVS located at 305 W. Fourth St. as the night comes to an end. The Valentine's Day section of the store was almost completely emptied. (Ashley Omoma/B&W Staff)
