Chi Phi fraternity new member activities temporarily suspended

Chi Phi fraternity’s new member activities have been placed on temporary suspension pending investigation after alleged potential risk management violations, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The chapter was notified by its national organization its new member activities may be in violation of the Chi Phi fraternity’s personal safety policy, Lehigh guidelines and Pennsylvania state law, according to the blog.

Under the temporary suspension the fraternity must cease all new member activities including meetings, mixers, brotherhood events, rituals and the like.

The Chi Phi national staff alerted the fraternity in a letter it would be working with Lehigh to conduct an investigation. The suspension would be lifted pending the results.