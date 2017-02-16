Duke transfer Luke Glavin ready for new opportunities with Lehigh baseball team

The Lehigh baseball team has nine new players compared to last year’s Patriot League semifinal run, but one of them has taken a different path to making the team.

Luke Glavin, a sophomore pitcher, was on Duke University’s roster last year before transferring to the Mountain Hawks for the upcoming season.

“I transferred from Duke not really because of any negative aspect at the school,” Glavin said. “It’s still a place I love and have some great memories from, but more because I think there were better opportunities elsewhere as far as an applicable degree and a better chance for a role I envisioned myself in — more as a pitcher.”

Junior pitcher Mark Washington said Glavin has been a great addition to the team so far.

“(Glavin) is just an all-around nice guy, and I really see him fitting in and liking Lehigh,” Washington said. “We’ve been able to welcome him by giving him rides and showing him around the campus and just answering all the questions he has. We also have not stopped telling him that Lehigh beat Duke, which always makes him laugh.”

Senior captain Pat Donnelly agreed with Washington’s assessment of Glavin, adding that Glavin has fit in well with Lehigh’s program.

“He is a hard worker and is determined to be the best player he can be,” Donnelly said. “(Glavin’s) personality fits right in with Lehigh baseball.”

Because of an NCAA rule, Glavin won’t be able to participate in any game this season, but he will still be able to make an impact.

Washington noted that while Glavin has to sit out games this season, he can still contribute to the team by giving advice on how he throws certain pitches and helping the team develop. Washington said when Glavin is able to participate in games next fall and spring, he sees him making a big contribution toward the pitching staff and pushing everyone on it to up their game.

“I’m sure it’ll be tough for him to have to sit out this spring and watch us play, but he has the work ethic and passion to continue to help better us each day in practice,” Donnelly said. “He is talented and has a bright future for Lehigh baseball. Even though I’m graduating this spring, I’ll be excited to see how he helps the team on the field in the future.”

Glavin said Lehigh has always been on his radar as an option. He said his first criteria was to go to a school where a degree carried a similar weight to that of one from Duke.

He mentioned that after academics, coaching was the most important factor for him. He said after sitting down with the baseball coaches he felt comfortable and could tell how much the coaches worked and cared about their players.

“I want to play for good people I can learn from and I think they really got that message across best,” Glavin said.

Glavin said his biggest adjustment was the weather and the “giant hill.” He said the class structure and athletics at Duke parallel Lehigh’s atmosphere.

As far as his choice to come here, Glavin is optimistic.

“I think I have absolutely made a good choice,” Glavin said. “Everyone here has been really supportive, positive and welcoming, especially the guys on the baseball team, which I’m grateful for. I also think that there is a good environment here to progress as a player and work toward my goals, which makes me think it was the right choice.”