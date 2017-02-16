Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity placed on temporary suspension

Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has been placed on temporary suspension pending an investigation into alleged hazing that threatened the health and safety of students, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The chapter is prohibited from conducting all new member education activities and any social activities until the suspension is lifted.

Current members are not allowed to contact members of the Spring 2017 new member class, and new members are prohibited from contacting members of the chapter. Failure to adhere to this instruction will result in disciplinary action against individual students, according to the blog.

The Office of Student Conduct & Community Expectations will begin an investigation into this incident in the immediate future and the suspension will remain in place until lifted by the dean of students.