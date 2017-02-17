VIDEO: Two words on: Trump

It has been over three weeks since Donald Trump officially became the President of the United States. During his time as president, Trump has taken action on issues ranging from immigration to education. Movements supporting and opposing Trump have been erupting around the country and are taking over news cycles and conversations in cafés and classrooms globally. We asked some Lehigh students what are the first two words that come to mind when they hear the name Donald Trump to get a quick look into the many differing opinions they hold about the U.S. president.