The “broke college kid” cliche remains a cliche for a reason — it’s true. When every class requires 100-dollar-plus books, living off of mac and cheese and cereal is more than just an overplayed stereotype.

But, many businesses offer deals and discounts just for the “broke college kid.” Other times, there are just really good deals for everyone. Many places have them, but they’re not always advertised.

Chipotle: free drink with purchase with student ID

The nearest locations are off of Airport Road in Allentown and at the Lehigh Valley Mall in Whitehall.

Subway: 10 percent off purchase with student ID

Subway is just a step off campus, at the corner of Fourth and New streets.

Chick-fil-A: free drink with purchase with student ID

Head to the Lehigh Valley Mall to “eat more chicken.”

Spotify: $4.99/month premium subscription

Spotify Premium offers ad-free streaming, the option to listen offline and play any song on command, as opposed to having to shuffle. Premium is regularly $9.99 per month, but it’s half-priced when you sign up with your student email.

Amazon Prime Student: free trial for the first six months, $49/year after

Amazon Prime boasts free two-day shipping and many movies and TV shows available for streaming. The service is regularly $99 per year, but students get it for half. Use your student email to sign up.

The New York Times: $1/week for basic digital access

For as long as someone is a student, the New York Times offers unlimited access to all of its articles at NYTimes.com and all apps. It’s regularly $3.75 per week. For 50 cents more, you can upgrade to include Times Insider Access.

Promenade 16: $5 movies on Tuesday

The Promenade 16 is a movie theater located in Center Valley, 10 minutes from campus off of 378 South. This isn’t a student deal, but you really can’t beat $5 movies.