Lehigh announces Ricardo Hall of University of Miami as vice provost for Student Affairs

Ricardo Hall, of University of Miami, will serve as vice provost for Student Affairs beginning June 30, according to an email sent by Provost Pat Farrell to the campus community Tuesday morning.

Hall currently serves as Miami’s associate vice president for Student Affairs and the dean of students. He will succeed John Smeaton, who retired in 2016 after 32 years at Lehigh. Ian Birky served as interim provost for Student Affairs since Smeaton’s retirement last June.

Hall will bring more than 20 years of university student affairs experience with him to Lehigh. He has previously held roles at Wake Forest University, Clemson University and Miami where he has served since 2006, according to his University of Miami bio.

He earned his doctorate in educational leadership from Clemson and his master’s in higher education administration, as well as a bachelor’s in business management from Ohio University.