The Brown and White
You are at:»»The Know: Quinci and Paul

The Know: Quinci and Paul

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Multimedia

The Know pushes the boundaries of otherness and our “knowledge” of the other through first-person interaction.

Equipped with nothing more than a first impression, members of two different groups on campus who have never met construct a reality of the other person by answering a series of questions about them. In this process we challenge what we “know,” or more specifically, what we think we know about other people and attempt to view life through the minds of others to reveal the complex and sometimes distorted relationship among perception, reality, knowledge and otherness. What do you know?

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Multimedia
VIDEO: Two words on Donald Trump

It has been over three weeks since Donald Trump officially became the President of the United States. During his time...

Close