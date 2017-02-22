The Know: Quinci and Paul

The Know pushes the boundaries of otherness and our “knowledge” of the other through first-person interaction.

Equipped with nothing more than a first impression, members of two different groups on campus who have never met construct a reality of the other person by answering a series of questions about them. In this process we challenge what we “know,” or more specifically, what we think we know about other people and attempt to view life through the minds of others to reveal the complex and sometimes distorted relationship among perception, reality, knowledge and otherness. What do you know?