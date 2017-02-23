Delta Upsilon fraternity charged with conduct violation

Delta Upsilon fraternity has been charged with violating the code of conduct related to an incident on Feb. 11, 2017, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The chapter is being charged in response to allegations of hazing as defined in the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.

DU is also being charged in response to allegations of violating posted rules and regulations in regards to respect for community. They were also found violating and Lehigh University policies, rules or regulations which include residential living policies and policies regarding the use of the university computer network.

The charge also stems from allegations of intentionally furnishing false information to a university official, hearing panel or conduct officer.