Theta Chi fraternity receives disciplinary warning for violating Lehigh Code of Conduct

Theta Chi fraternity was given a disciplinary warning for violating the Lehigh Code of Conduct in an incident on Feb. 17, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The blog listed Theta Chi to have been charged with irresponsible distribution of alcohol, in accordance to the rules in the social policy.

“Any occasion where the atmosphere or circumstances are such that the intended or likely outcome is to either abuse alcohol or become intoxicated,” the blog said. “Examples of irresponsible distribution of alcohol include but are not limited to kegs, funnels, shot parties, hotel parties, Beirut games, pong ball, scorpion bowls, chugging contests or other organized drinking games.”

The blog said the chapter has taken responsibility for the charge. It also states the chapter could receive harsher consequences if it were to violate the Lehigh Code of Conduct again.