Confidence key for Lehigh wrestling as EIWA Championships approach

Nationally ranked and competitive all year long, the Lehigh wrestling team has no lack of confidence.

And with 10 wins and four losses under the Mountain Hawks’ belts, they’re ready to compete at the EIWA Championships.

Senior Ben Haas, who wrestles in the 197-pound weight class, said this year’s team is special.

“We have a very realistic chance of taking all 10 guys to nationals, which will be the first time in a while,” Haas said. “To be able to go out and compete for a team like Lehigh with the guys that are on the team is an honor. We have competed against the best of the best throughout the season, which has given us a lot of confidence in ourselves. Our team is projected to do very well, and there is no reason we shouldn’t.”

Haas isn’t the only one to have confidence in the team. Junior Darian Cruz, who has won 22 of his 24 bouts and 13 of his 14 dual matches for the season, agrees.

“This year as a team we are honestly believing in the potential that we have in our starting lineup, along with the practice partners that push us to be as tough as we have been,” Cruz said. “Our coaches preach all the time that we have the talent, but I think as a team we finally believe that.”

The team had a rigorous schedule this season that included matches against multiple top 10 ranked teams. Cruz said that exposure for the younger members of the team helped boost the team’s confidence.

Haas also emphasized the impact facing off against national powerhouses has had on his and the team’s confidence.

“Being able to compete against the best of the best has allowed me to see where I am nationally and what I need to do for the postseason,” Haas said.

Cruz, a 125-pound All-American, enjoyed one of his most successful seasons this year. He has managed his weight and mental toughness for the past few months and feels prepared for what the EIWA Championships will hold. When it finally comes, Cruz said he will be ready to compete.

“The team is super excited and ready to rock ‘n’ roll,” Cruz said. “We’re ready to take the team title, and even more pumped about bringing home a trophy at nationals.”

Haas said each contender is physically training differently due to the different needs each weight class requires. Mentally, both Haas and Cruz agreed the coaches have helped fully prepare them to do their best.

“We just tightened up on technique and focused on getting mentally prepared for these next couple of weeks,” Cruz said. “Leading up to this, we’ve busted our asses. At this point, we are prepped and it’s now just time to do what we know how to do best, and have fun.”

The championships will take place at Bucknell University from March 3-4.