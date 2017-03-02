Theta Xi fraternity charged with code of conduct violations

After an incident that took place Feb. 17, Theta Xi fraternity has been charged with violating the code of conduct, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The fraternity was charged with violations of respect for community due to fire and safety violations, respect for self due to unauthorized consumption, distribution or possession of alcohol and respect for community due to violations of Leigh’s social policy as it pertains to irresponsible distribution of alcohol.

The blog post did not mention an impending hearing or any actions taken against Theta Xi at this time.