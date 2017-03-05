Lehigh wrestling finishes second at EIWA Championships

For the fourth consecutive year, the Lehigh wrestling team placed second at the EIWA Championships, placing only behind Colgate University in the team standings.

Two wrestlers, senior Darian Cruz and junior Scott Parker, highlighted the weekend with individual titles at 125 and 133 pounds, respectively.

Four Mountain Hawks in total made the finals in their weight class, including senior Randy Cruz and junior Ryan Preisch. Cruz’s first win on Saturday gave him 100 for his career, becoming just the 15th wrestler to achieve the mark in Lehigh’s storied program.

Seniors Laike Gardner and Doug Vollaro finished third in their weight classes to round out Lehigh’s automatic NCAA Championship qualifiers.

Lehigh might have had another high-placing finisher if not for Jordan Kutler, the No. 1 seed in the 157-pound weight class, failing to make weight.

Other performers for Lehigh included senior Ben Haas, freshman Kyle Gentile and sophomore Cole Walter.

Haas pinned his opponent in his first match, but lost his second and defaulted because of an injury in his third to end his tournament and his Lehigh career.

Gentile, a true freshman, lost both of his matches at 184 pounds despite taking early leads.

Walter was Lehigh’s only other wrestler to finish in the top eight in his weight class. He finished eighth, meaning he will not receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships.

He can still receive an at-large berth to the NCAA Championships when the brackets are released on Wednesday.

The Championships will take place March 16-18 in St. Louis.