Alpha Gamma Delta sorority charged with hazing

Alpha Gamma Delta sorority has been charged with violating Lehigh’s code of conduct, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.
The chapter was charged with a violation of respect for others (hazing) after an incident that occurred March 1.
The blog post did not provide details regarding an investigation or sanctions.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.