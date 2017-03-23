Kappa Sigma fraternity allegedly violated Lehigh Code of Conduct

Kappa Sigma fraternity allegedly violated the Lehigh Code of Conduct in two separate incidents, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

On the first incident, which occurred Feb. 15, Kappa Sigma’s alleged violation was “The unauthorized or illegal consumption, distribution, or possession of alcohol.”

The second incident, which occurred March 1, included the same alleged violation. The blog also listed two other possible violations — hazing and “intentionally furnishing false information to a university official, hearing panel, or conduct officer.”

The blog did not specify specific sanctions against Kappa Sigma or if there would be an investigation into the incidents.