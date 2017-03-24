Lehigh Eats: football edition

The Brown and White
Eating habits in college vary greatly among different students with different housing, meal options, extracurricular activities, backgrounds, sizes and shapes. “Lehigh Eats” is a series compiling the different ways of eating at Lehigh to explore what the food we eat reveals about ourselves and our environments. Are you what you eat?

On this first episode of the series “Lehigh Eats” we followed around Jon Seighman, ’20 to get a closer look at what a football player eats in a day, especially one that has to gain 30 pounds.

