Author George Lakey spoke about fiscal comparisons between Norway and the United States on Thursday, March 23 in Neville Hall.

Lakey is a peaceful protester, researcher, author and graduate of Swarthmore College. In his book, “Viking Economics,” Lakey uses his comparison of the two nations to argue that the U.S. drastically needs to alter its economical goals.

He said after traveling with his Norwegian girlfriend to her home, he was forced to experience a new culture and way of life. He immediately realized the striking economic differences in Norway and used it as the basis for his book.

“Norwegians believe that a healthy population leads to a more productive workforce,” Lakey said. “(The U.S.) is in the face of great opportunity, the like of which we have not seen since the ’60s and ’70s. There is polarization, but it must be seen as a form of opportunity.”

He said this polarization is both a short- and long-term trend that has become more and more alarming as the U.S. economy develops. During Norway’s greatest time of polarization, he said the country experienced the greatest evidence of progress shortly afterward. It is now his hope that the U.S. may experience this as well.

Lakey said having the opportunity to travel and immerse himself in different cultures became an important part of combating polarization.

“I see it thanks to having a different lens,” Lakey said. “That is the blessing I have been able to experience. When I came back, I was very keen to tell my friends these stories and what I learned. I would start telling them and they would change the subject. I would see their eyes going off.”

Lakey said instead of fearing polarization, Americans should be motivated to increase dialogue and to enhance communication between opposing sides. Without conversations, Lakey said a fear of polarization will make things feel more desolate and hopeless.

He said his sense of urgency to educate Americans on Norwegians’ way of life, however, was thwarted by conceitedness.

“I came to the conclusion that Americans feel we live in the best country and there is nothing to learn from anyone else,” Lakey said.

However, he said he’s determined to remain persistent, and he stressed how important it is for students to apply campaigning principles to make progress as best they can.

He said in an ideal world, this campaign gains attention and spreads to other towns and states.

“It starts at the base with a campaign, a specific issue which you turn into a demand for change,” Lakey said. “There is a target that can give you what you demand.”

Shayna Love, ‘17, said she is enrolled in a course on revolutions and was interested in Lakey’s work. She said the topics he covered are apparent in many aspects of today’s world and wants to use his advice to make progress moving forward.

“As students, we should be aware of the ways in which we can stand up for what we believe is right and how to potentially make a difference,” she said.

Love’s ideas seemed to align with Lakey’s goal in targeting his talk to students and his hope that the generation of discussion would lead to greater social change.

“This is all about that one campaign that will go on and on,” Lakey said. “That same campaign has the potential to turn into a movement.”