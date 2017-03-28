Alpha Gamma Delta and Alpha Phi sororities placed on disciplinary probation

According to an update on the Lehigh Greeks blog from March 22, Alpha Gamma Delta and Alpha Phi sororities have been placed on disciplinary probation until May 31.

Disciplinary probation is effectively a trial period in which “students must show that they are willing to live up to the expectations in this Code of Conduct,” according to the blog. Any additional violations could result in disciplinary suspension or expulsion.

Both sororities took responsibility for the hazing charges against them. The educational sanction for both sororities involves working together to create a program for next year’s “Hawks Against Hazing” week. The project will “(explore) the Lehigh University definition of hazing, the idea of consent as it relates to hazing, and the nuances of identifying hazing behaviors.”