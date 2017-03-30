Kappa Alpha allegedly violated the Code of Conduct

According to the Lehigh Greeks blog, Kappa Alpha fraternity allegedly violated the Code of Conduct in an incident on March 24.
The alleged violations include the unauthorized or illegal consumption, distribution, or possession of alcohol; encouraging or facilitating others in actions that violate the Code of Conduct; and intentionally furnishing false information to a university official, hearing panel, or conduct officer.
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.