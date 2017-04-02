GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s Lehigh sporting events

< > Lehigh senior midfielder Lauren Beausoleil goes up for a draw control against Boston University sophomore midfielder Katie Belval on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Ulrich Sports Complex. Beausoleil had two draw controls during the Mountain Hawks’ 13-12 win over the Terriers. (Sarah Epstein/B&W Staff)

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team defeated Boston University on Saturday, winning 13-12 behind a career-high four goals from senior Julianne D’Orazio.

Lehigh (8-3, 3-1 Patriot) trailed 7-6 at the half and looked like it might fall further behind after Boston U scored three of the first four goals out of the break. However, a 6-0 run over a 10-minute stretch gave the team a lead it would keep for the rest of the game.

The Mountain Hawks entered the game tied with Boston U in the Patriot League, and the win keeps them tied for third place in the conference.

The Lehigh baseball team lost three of its four games to Bucknell University to open up its conference schedule.

The Mountain Hawks’ bats were kept in check by Bucknell’s pitching all weekend, combining for just 21 hits and putting up over five hits just once. They tied a season-low four hits in the first game on Saturday before managing just three in the first game Sunday.

Lehigh (9-16, 1-3 Patriot) lost the first game 3-1 after Bucknell pitcher Connor Van Hoose recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just six baserunners in a seven-inning complete game. The Mountain Hawks bounced back later Saturday, winning its only game 10-2 with the help of four hits from junior shortstop James Bleming and a three-RBI performance from sophomore leftfielder Ryan Malloy.

Bucknell took the 3-2 victory in the first game on Sunday after a Lehigh comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just short. The team totaled just three hits, but at least scored more runs than the final game in which it was shut out 8-0. The Mountain Hawks’ offense was again stymied by a Bucknell pitcher, with Mike Castellani generating 17 groundouts in nine innings of work.

