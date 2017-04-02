GALLERY: Photos from Saturday’s Lehigh sporting events

The Brown and White
Published Multimedia
Lehigh senior midfielder Lauren Beausoleil goes up for a draw control against Boston University sophomore midfielder Katie Belval on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Ulrich Sports Complex. Beausoleil had two draw controls during the Mountain Hawks’ 13-12 win over the Terriers. (Sarah Epstein/B&amp;W Staff) Junior attacker Haley Wentzel drives the ball past Boston University sophomore defensemen Tonianne Magnelli during Lehigh’s game against Boston University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Wentzel had one goal during the game. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff) Senior midfielder Lauren Beausoleil looks for a pass during Lehigh’s game against Boston University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Beausoleil had one goal during the game. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff) Senior goaltender Taylor Tvedt stands ready in front of the goal during Lehigh’s game against Boston University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Tvedt made 13 saves during the game. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff) Senior attacker Allison LaBeau looks for a shot during Lehigh’s game against Boston University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at the Ulrich Sports Complex. LaBeau had three goals during the game. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff) Lehigh junior defender Kayleen Kelly stares down Boston freshman midfielder Mackenzie Howe during Lehigh's 13-12 victory Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Banko Field. Kelly had one caused turnover during the game. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Lehigh senior attacker Allison LaBeau hugs senior defender and midfielder Julianne D'Orazio after a goal on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Banko Field. D'Orazio scored four goals against Boston University Saturday. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) The women's lacrosse team celebrates after their 13-12 victory over Boston University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, on Banko Field. Lehigh held off BU's attempt to tie the game in the last 30 seconds. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Lehigh senior pitcher Connor Donovan throws a pitch in the first inning of the baseball game vs. Bucknell on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Walker Field. Donovan pitched four innings in the first of two games against the Bison. (Sarah Epstein/B&amp;W Staff) Senior pitcher Connor Donovan pitches the ball during Lehigh's loss to Bucknell in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Legacy Park. Donovan gave up three runs Saturday. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Junior centerfielder Chris Kersey makes a play on a ground ball during the first game of a doubleheader against Bucknell University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Legacy Park. Kersey had two at-bats during the game and walked once. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff) Lehigh senior catcher John Scarr bats during the first of two baseball games vs. Bucknell on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Walker Field. Scarr had one hit in three at-bats in the Mountain Hawks’ 3-1 loss. (Sarah Epstein/B&amp;W Staff) Lehigh junior infielder Chris Kersey runs toward first base after a bunt during Lehigh's loss to Bucknell in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Legacy Park. Kersey was called out at first base. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Senior infielder David Young runs the bases during the first game of a doubleheader against Bucknell University on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Legacy Park. Young had two hits and three at-bats during the game. (Erik Thomas/B&W Staff)
Lehigh senior midfielder Lauren Beausoleil goes up for a draw control against Boston University sophomore midfielder Katie Belval on Saturday, April 1, 2017, at Ulrich Sports Complex. Beausoleil had two draw controls during the Mountain Hawks’ 13-12 win over the Terriers. (Sarah Epstein/B&W Staff)

The Lehigh women’s lacrosse team defeated Boston University on Saturday, winning 13-12 behind a career-high four goals from senior Julianne D’Orazio.

Lehigh (8-3, 3-1 Patriot) trailed 7-6 at the half and looked like it might fall further behind after Boston U scored three of the first four goals out of the break. However, a 6-0 run over a 10-minute stretch gave the team a lead it would keep for the rest of the game.

The Mountain Hawks entered the game tied with Boston U in the Patriot League, and the win keeps them tied for third place in the conference.

The Lehigh baseball team lost three of its four games to Bucknell University to open up its conference schedule.

The Mountain Hawks’ bats were kept in check by Bucknell’s pitching all weekend, combining for just 21 hits and putting up over five hits just once. They tied a season-low four hits in the first game on Saturday before managing just three in the first game Sunday.

Lehigh (9-16, 1-3 Patriot) lost the first game 3-1 after Bucknell pitcher Connor Van Hoose recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just six baserunners in a seven-inning complete game. The Mountain Hawks bounced back later Saturday, winning its only game 10-2 with the help of four hits from junior shortstop James Bleming and a three-RBI performance from sophomore leftfielder Ryan Malloy.

Bucknell took the 3-2 victory in the first game on Sunday after a Lehigh comeback in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just short. The team totaled just three hits, but at least scored more runs than the final game in which it was shut out 8-0. The Mountain Hawks’ offense was again stymied by a Bucknell pitcher, with Mike Castellani generating 17 groundouts in nine innings of work.

The men’s lacrosse team defeated No. 16/18 Boston University on Saturday, as well. A full gallery of photos from the game can be viewed here.

