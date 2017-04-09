New immigration office opens in Allentown

The city of Allentown is opening a new immigration office as a means of security for fearful immigrants in response to the Trump administration’s policies.

Mayor Ed Pawlowski said the new office will be located on the corner of Sixth and Chew streets in the Alliance Hall Health Bureau. The existing immigration office is being renovated into what Pawlowski calls a “cultural community center.”

Pawlowski said the center is already operating with attorneys and translators. It has not cost the city any money because all four lawyers and translators donate their time pro bono. Catholic charities also help out.

The city of Allentown’s website lists the different ethnic groups that will be represented in the center, such as Ecuadorians, Jamaicans and Dominicans.

“A couple folks don’t like (the center), but the vast majority think it’s a good idea,” Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski said the residents who dislike the center are almost always the ones who are against immigration entirely. He said the common misconception is that the center is supporting illegal immigration.

“I explain that all this is doing is helping immigrants to get them legal and help fill out paperwork,” Pawlowski said.

Pawlowski wants the center to hold consulate meetings in Allentown to discuss issues and allow residents to talk openly.

Maxwell Weiss, the previous president of the Lehigh College Republicans, thinks the center is effective because it’s enforcing President Donald Trump’s policies.

“A lot of what Trump wanted to do was prevent illegal immigration, and he’s enforcing laws to make that happen,” Weiss said. “Under (Barack) Obama, there was a cold shoulder toward illegal immigration.”

Weiss said the center will allow more immigrants to go through the process as the law requires. He said aside from “super right-leaning people,” he thinks most people will support the center.

“This is a nation of immigrants, and we think immigrants are great, they just need to come lawfully,” Weiss said.

Weiss also thinks the office will be beneficial for non-immigrants and children of immigrants by bringing a new perspective to those who don’t know what it’s like to be a 21st century immigrant.

“People may see the office as a contradiction to Trump’s policies, but it’s actually in alignment to help future immigrants come legally and acclimate accordingly, Weiss said. “It all hinges on the enforcement of immigration policies.”

International student Bell Dong, ’19, thinks the cultural community center is necessary.

She said the only difficulty she imagines is the decrease in federal funding to the county and the spending of taxpayer dollars.

“The main issue now is the undocumented immigrants,” Dong said. “The office can help with obtaining documents and visas, and this movement is good to help immigrants feel safer and more secure.”

International student Victor Yegon, ’20, is grateful for the center. He said it will act as a resource for students who want to stay in the area after school.

Yegon said he feels welcome at Lehigh as an international student, especially in light of the immigration ban. He said many immigrants who are here are refugees, and this office is important in the next step to providing them with legal status.

“People are fearful of the policies at Washington,” Pawlowski said. “Many immigrants ask me ‘What happens if I get pushed out the country?’ The center provides legal security for their peace of mind. Washington doesn’t seem to be providing any security, so we are at the local level.”