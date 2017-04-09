Edit desk: Lessons from Cuba

This past January, I had the incredible opportunity to travel to Cuba for 10 days — something not many Americans can say because of decades of travel restrictions.

Although these restrictions were eased during the Barack Obama administration, Americans are still prohibited from traveling to Cuba for tourism. So, when Lehigh offered a trip there during winter break, I knew I had to take advantage of this opportunity.

Throughout my time in Cuba as part of the Lehigh group, we met with several professors and experts to learn about different aspects of the country’s history and culture. The lessons and stories were ones we would never learn in an American classroom. And whether it was because of the stark differences between Cuba and the U.S. or the unexpected similarities, each lecture grabbed our attention.

But the two most significant lessons I took away from the 10 days I spent in Cuba didn’t come from these experts or the various tours we took in each city we visited. Rather, they came from the people themselves.

Despite growing up in South Florida, only a couple hundred miles away from Cuba, I knew very little about the country and what to expect during my trip. Something I was told, however, was how kind and friendly Cubans are.

That expectation was certainly exceeded.

Despite a potential language barrier, people everywhere — from the shops we visited to the streets we walked on a daily basis — were eager to talk to us. We shared ideas and asked questions, expanding our knowledge of Cuba. I was amazed by their friendliness and surprised at their lack of contempt toward Americans visiting their country.

Frankly, I had always assumed Cubans would express some sort of resentment toward Americans. Americans don’t exactly have the best reputation in other countries around the world — as I noticed while I was abroad in Italy last summer — and in Cuba, they have been given good reason to think poorly of us.

However, through their kindness, the Cuban people taught me to rethink how I view others.

Americans have historically been quick to judge people from other countries and cultures, and this has held true under President Donald Trump’s administrative policies and intentions. As a country, we often look down upon benign foreigners.

Cubans, on the other hand, have had their lives negatively impacted by American policies for years, yet they welcome us with smiles on their faces.

From this, we must learn to look at people as who they are, not what we think of the countries they come from and the stereotypes they might carry. The compassion of the Cuban people has encouraged me to remain more open-minded about others.

The other lesson I took away from my trip was about happiness and its relation to circumstance.

Compared to the majority of Americans, Cubans have nothing. We were told most Cubans survive off of a monthly salary equivalent to $15-20. I can easily spend that much in a day here in the U.S. by going out to dinner or taking a trip to CVS. They don’t have great internet access either. Wi-Fi cards are expensive, and even if they can afford to purchase one, the connection is slow and only available in limited areas.

Yet, Cubans are some of the happiest people I’ve ever seen, finding pleasure in simple activities like dancing in the streets to live music.

Americans often seek self-gratification and happiness through wealth and various forms of technology and social media, only leaving us wanting more when we finally get what we originally desired. Cubans have far less than us, but I got the impression they are happier because they don’t base their happiness off wealth and possessions. They know there’s much more in life to find joy in.

I know I’m far from the first to make this point, but the idea is not easy to fully grasp until you witness it firsthand.

When I found out I was going to be able to visit Cuba, I knew I was taking an educational trip, but I never expected to learn life lessons in addition to academics ones. I hope to see relations between the U.S. and Cuba continue to improve, because I believe Cubans have a lot to teach us.

Casey Farmer, ’18, is the deputy lifestyle editor for The Brown and White. She can be reached at cjf318@lehigh.edu.