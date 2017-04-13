A$AP Ferg, ILoveMakonnen to perform at UP spring concert

University Productions announced April 13 that rappers A$AP Ferg and ILoveMakonnen will be taking their talents to Lehigh in two weeks time for QUEST 2017.

The annual show is the biggest event of the spring for UP, featuring day-time activities culminating in the night concert, which will run from 7 – 11 p.m. on April 28.

Both rappers are well known, with trap hits such as “Work REMIX” and “Shabba” from A$AP Ferg and party favorites like “I Like Tuh” and “Tuesday (feat. Drake)” by ILoveMakonnen.

The event will have a cash bar for attendees 21 and over, and as always, will be hosted at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.

In years past, UP has had artists such as Big Sean and Flosstradamus headline its spring concerts. However, in 2016 there was a last-minute switch when duo Rae Sremmurd canceled and rapper French Montana was called in as a backup.

Tickets are priced at $15, with no refunds.