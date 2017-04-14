GALLERY: Pride-a-Palooza

The Pride Center hosted Pride-a-Palooza on Thursday night on the STEPS lawn to celebrate gender and sexual diversity in the Lehigh community.
<
>
A frisbee descends from the air Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Through the event, the Pride Center intended to increase student, faculty, and staff engagement with diversity-related offices at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.