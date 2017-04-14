GALLERY: Pride-a-Palooza

The Brown and White
The Pride Center hosted Pride-a-Palooza on Thursday night on the STEPS lawn to celebrate gender and sexual diversity in the Lehigh community.

Chalk advertisements for Pride-a-Palooza were visible Thursday, April 13, 2017 on the Front Lawn. Pride-a-Palooza was held from 8 to 11 p.m. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Students line up to swipe into Pride-a-Palooza on Thursday, April 13, 2017, on the STEPS lawn. Pride-a-Palooza was organized by the Pride Center. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Hannah Lee, '20, left, and Jean-Pierre Villamar, '19, play a game of Kan Jam with a frisbee Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Red, green and blue LEDs embedded in the frisbees increased thier visibility. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Wes Olson, '20, watches as Maxime Martin, '20, throws a frisbee during a game of Kan Jam on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. The event was also sponsered by Lehigh After Dark and Eco-Reps. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Seung ho Yang, '20, left, and Vincent Lee, '17, compete for distance in the bungee run on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. The event also featured a bounce house. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Students walk around the STEPS lawn during Pride-a-Palooza on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The event offered free food, drinks and games. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Steve Nyman, 54, from Denville, New Jersey, draws a caricature of Amber Wallace, '18, Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Wallace was getting her portrait added to a group caricature with her friends. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) From left: Ryan Newberry, '17, Allison Abramson, '19, Olivia Heifetz, '20, and Tiffany Baumann, '19, color Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. They used the flashlights on their phones to see the paper. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Students throw frisbees in a circle Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. The event offered students a chance to learn about gender and sexual diversity. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Students attempt to guess the identity of a LGBTQIA celebrity from a picture Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Notable LGBTQIA celebrities include Ellen DeGeneres and Anderson Cooper. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Students smile for a portrait with an instant camera Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Depending on the booth, students could win tickets or use tickets for participation. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) A frisbee descends from the air Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. Through the event, the Pride Center intended to increase student, faculty, and staff engagement with diversity-related offices at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Cathy Fletcher, '17, throws a frisbee to her friends on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Pride-a-Palooza on the STEPS lawn. In the background, students tie dye t-shirts. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff)
