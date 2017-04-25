Lehigh men’s lacrosse season ends with 10-4 loss to Boston University

The Boston University men’s lacrosse team was making history all over the place Tuesday night.

In addition to playing in and winning its first ever Patriot League Tournament game, the team earned its first win in program history against Lehigh in a 10-4 rout at a rain-drenched Nickerson Field in Boston.

Lehigh’s starting attack line of Andrew Pettit, Tristan Rai and Matt Raposo was held without a point in the contest as the Mountain Hawks allowed the Terriers to go on an 8-0 run that spanned three quarters. Lehigh was held scoreless for a span of 43:47 and scored just one goal in the second half.

Despite the poor offensive performance, senior midfielder Cody Triolo ended his career with his first ever hat trick, scoring almost all of Lehigh’s goals. The fourth goal was from fellow senior midfielder Ian Strain late in the first quarter.

Lehigh actually held multiple leads in the first half, scoring the first goal to take a 1-0 lead and then later on with a 3-2 lead early in the second quarter. However, BU dominated defensively, forcing 23 turnovers, the most Lehigh has committed since turning it over 24 times against Villanova University on Feb. 16, 2014.

Another highlight for Lehigh was freshman faceoff midfielder Connor Gaffney, who won 12 of 18 faceoffs. He added eight ground balls, a team high. Sophomore long-stick defender Craig Chick had three caused turnovers and five ground balls.

Lehigh will graduate nine seniors from the team, including four of the team’s 10 starters — Triolo, Strain, Raposo and goalie Donny Stires.