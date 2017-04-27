Getting down and Derby: Sigma Chi makes changes to annual philanthropy event

As Sigma Chi fraternity hosts its annual philanthropy event Derby Days this week, it won’t be alone.

The fraternity will be partnering with Phi Sigma Kappa, another Interfraternity Council organization, to host the week-long event. Derby Days was created through Sigma Chi’s headquarters and takes place on other campuses across the nation.

The philanthropic event, which was first held on campus in 2011, will still depend on participation from Panhellenic sororities. This year there will be opportunities for other Greek organizations to get involved, particularly the Cultural Greek Council.

While the money raised traditionally goes to the Huntsman Cancer Institute, this year’s funds will go toward raising awareness for spinal cord injuries after a Sigma Chi member suffered from a spinal cord injury earlier this semester. Bill Ulrich, ’18, a member of Sigma Chi, said proceeds will go to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Christopher Reeve, known for his role as Superman in the 1978 film, started the foundation after he shattered his first and second vertebrae and was left paralyzed in 1995.

“The change shows the house’s solidarity and support for one of our members,” Ulrich said. “Hopefully this will raise awareness for all the people who suffer from SCI.”

The chapter has looked for ways to make Derby Days more inclusive with the help of CGC sororities and the cultural Greek chapters in general. In future years, the fraternity hopes to get even more people involved by reaching out earlier in the semester.

Chapter president Bryce Macomber, ’18, said the entire chapter participates in the event to some degree.

“Every brother has some role in helping set up or running an event,” Macomber said. “Derby Days itself is very popular within the house.”

The event list includes a dance competition on Monday, a field day Wednesday on Goodman Campus and a knockout tournament and barbecue on Friday at the Sigma Chi house.

Ulrich said the chapter took into account previous participants’ feedback when planning the event. Using this feedback, the chapter replaced last year’s eating competition with the knockout tournament. Other past Derby Days events included fashion shows where sororities dressed up fraternity members and flag football events.

Derby Days is one of Sigma Chi’s largest philanthropy events, second only to the 50-hour Seesaw Marathon that is co-hosted with Alpha Omicron Pi in the fall.

“Derby Days is a great experience for everyone involved, which is why the chapter has tried to make the event more inclusive this year compared to past years,” said Youssef Awad, ’19, Sigma Chi’s incoming secretary. “In the future we hope to improve on the experience to make it more fun and beneficial to others.”

Last year Derby Days raised between $3,000 and $4,000. Awad said the chapter hopes to hit this year’s goal of $10,000 through word of mouth, event donations and the online outreach to friends and family.

Sigma Chi said it will continue meeting with Panhel, IFC and CGC in the future to keep incorporating larger portions of the school and do its best to raise awareness for Derby Days’ cause.