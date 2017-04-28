Theta Xi fraternity allegedly violated Code of Conduct again

Theta Xi fraternity allegedly violated the Lehigh Code of Conduct again, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The blog stated the fraternity failed to complete sanctions that Lehigh imposed on it for previous violations but did not specify which sanctions were incomplete. The fraternity had been charged with two violations — “fire safety and other life safety violations” and “unauthorized consumption, distribution or possession” of alcohol” — and was given a deadline of April 21 to meet with the Interfraternity Council and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs to develop a “meaningful educational experience related to the violations in this conduct case to chapter members.”

The chapter was also supposed to work with its national office to find a better way to control alcohol distribution in the fraternity house. The deadline for this was also April 21.

Finally, the fraternity had been fined $500 and had to pay Lehigh by March 31. All of these sanctions came as a result of the fraternity admitting to blocking a fire exit and to “lacking meaningful controls over alcohol in the chapter house.”

As a result of this and other violations, the fraternity had been placed on disciplinary probation effective March 28, which will last until Dec. 31, 2018. The blog did not state whether the fraternity would receive additional sanctions at this time.