Chi Psi fraternity allegedly violates Code of Conduct

Chi Psi fraternity allegedly violated the university Code of Conduct after an April 29 incident, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

As a result of the incident, the fraternity is believed to have allegedly engaged in: Actions that violate university policies regarding life safety and fire safety; the theft, mutilation, destruction, defacing, and/or gross disregard of any Lehigh property and intentionally or recklessly interfering with the property of another, including taking without permission, destroying, defacing or damaging the property of another, according to the blog.

Chi Psi has been on deferred dissolution since October 26, 2016 after a previous incident.

A date for a university-sanctioned hearing was not indicated in the post. This post will continue to be updated as information becomes available.