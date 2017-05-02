Psi Upsilon fraternity might have violated Lehigh Code of Conduct

Psi Upsilon fraternity might have violated the Lehigh Code of Conduct, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The fraternity allegedly had four violations during an incident April 28 — unauthorized or illegal use, distribution or possession of any controlled substance or illegal drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; holding an unregistered event with alcohol; and irresponsible distribution of alcohol.

The blog did not state any sanctions against the fraternity at this time.