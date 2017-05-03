Lehigh receives approval for certificate in behavior analysis

Lehigh’s College of Education has received approval to offer a certificate in behavior analysis.

The certificate includes a six-course sequence totaling 18 credits. The Behavior Analyst Certification Board, or BACB, approved the coursework requirements so students are eligible to take the board-certified behavior analyst examination.

Course sequence coordinator Brenna Wood said the College of Education has a focus on behavioral support and that it made sense to pursue BACB approval. The courses are offered to graduate students and returning alumni.

Wood said if students are interested in earning the certificate they should be aware that additional requirements are needed in addition to the coursework. Students need a master’s degree, a required amount of supervised practical experience and a passing grade on a board exam.

Wood said school psychologists, special educators and individuals interested in providing behavior support to people with disabilities such as autism are just a few people who can benefit from taking the course sequence. She said she encourages everyone interested in working with individuals with behavior support to consider taking the new courses because there is an increasing demand among employers for behavioral analysts who can address challenging behavior.

Beth Pelton, an academic coordinator for undergraduate programs, said the process of implementing a new program can be a lengthy one. There are six different stages of review to formulate a new degree taking place from October to May. Two separate committees and the board of trustees make the final decision.

Pelton said she was excited to find out about the course sequence because new programs are not often implemented into the curriculum. She said once a program has been implemented, it is rarely removed due to the amount of research conducted before it starts.

Kim McCombs, ’14, said she completed her master’s and returned to earn the certificate.

“I was excited that I was going to complete the applied behavioral analysis program at a nationally recognized college of education,” McCombs said. “I knew I could go online, but to have the opportunity to learn from leading researchers and practitioners in the field, in my mind, strengthens the program.”

McCombs said she originally saw the program and a way to properly address behaviors or her students with autism. She said the more she worked in her school, the more she realized how behavior analysts can help other students as well.

“In my mind, finding a way to help others lead a happy, healthy and productive life is part of what we are responsible for as teachers and as human beings,” McCombs said.

The behavior analyst classes can be incorporated into a special education masters degree or be taken as part of the certificate in behavior analysis. The College of Education also plans to implement a supervised practicum within the next year to further support students pursuing careers in behavior analysis. The course hours of the new sequence can be applied to fulfill some requirements of becoming licensed as a Pennsylvania behavior specialist.