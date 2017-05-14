Softball team wins 14th Patriot League title in 4-3 win over Boston U

The Lehigh softball team is heading back to NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years after a 4-3 win over Boston University in the Patriot League Tournament championship round at Leadership Park.

Coming into today, the Mountain Hawks needed to sweep the Terriers in a doubleheader in order to garner the Patriot League title. In the first game, the Mountain Hawks squeezed out a 1-0 victory behind the arm of Patriot League Pitcher of the Year Christine Campbell. The senior tossed seven shutout innings while only surrendering two hits. Freshman Mary-Hannah Smith broke a scoreless tie when she hit a single to left to drive in the game’s only run.

With Campbell back on the mound in the second game, the Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Mountain Hawks responded in the bottom of the second inning with a two-run double to right-center field from junior Rachel Timberman on 3-2 count. With the bases loaded in the third inning, Smith beat a throw home on a Ashley Quidolit Rabago ground ball to give the Mountain Hawks a 3-2 lead.

Junior Katie Schultz added to the lead by following that with an RBI single to left to make it 4-2. Campbell surrendered a run in the final frame but struck out BU’s Alex Heinen with a runner on base to give the Mountain Hawks their 14th Patriot League Championship.

Campbell was named the Patriot League Tournament MVP after picking up her 21st and 22nd wins on the year Sunday. Lehigh will find out its next opponent on the NCAA Selection Show tonight at 10 p.m.