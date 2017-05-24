The Brown and White
You are at:»»GALLERY: Members of the class of 2017 decorate their graduation caps
Designed by Sam Henry

GALLERY: Members of the class of 2017 decorate their graduation caps

0
By Read time: 1 minute; Published Multimedia
Emilee Strange, '17, left, and Aminat Ologunebi, '17, hold their decorated graduation hats Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Strange is graduating with a degree in biology, while Ologunebi is graduating with a degree in journalism and science writing. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Alejandro Castro, '17, holds his graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Castro, an industrial and systems engineering graduate, decorated his cap with the Honduras flag to show pride for his home country. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Kenneth Kinsman, '17, holds his graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. A mechanical engineering graduate, Kinsman's family owns a farm. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Harry Ambler, '17, a member of the Baja Society of Automotive Engineers, holds his graduation cap decorated with the schematics of the Baja team's car on Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Ambler graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering with an aerospace minor. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Ornella Ngounou, '17G, holds her graduation cap, decorated with the colors of Cameroon, her home country, on Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Ngounou graduated with a master’s in business management and included the words "God is Master!" because for her, "God is master of my life." (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Megan Matthews, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Matthews is graduating with a degree in management and marketing. Matthews' cap includes the letters of her sorority, Kappa Delta, and the quote, "I'm not what I've done, I'm what I've overcome" to represent the challenges she's faced at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Kendall Wilkins, '17G, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Wilkins, who graduated with a master’s degree in economics, decorated her hat with the words "life in abundance" to counter the definition of economics as a way to allocate limited resources. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Reem Azar, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Azar, a behavioral neuroscience graduate, decorated her cap to represent the importance of family in her life. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Amanda Leigh Ruschel, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Ruschel, a material science and engineering graduate, decorated her hat to represent her major and her upcoming job in California. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Ceara Hogan, '17, an earth and environmental science graduate, holds her cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Hogan decorated her hat with the words "four years later" as a reference to SpongeBob and the four years it took to get her degree. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Karen Valerio, '17, an Africana studies major, wears her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Valerio decorated the cap with the word "resilient" to describe her experience at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Esther Petit-Frere, '17, a finance graduate, shows her decorated graduation cap Monday, May 23, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Petit-Frere decorated her hat to signify her home country, Haiti, and included a Bible verse that she said got her through college. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Alejandra Silguero, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. A business information systems graduate, Silguero's hat features a moon to represent her sorority, the flag of Paraguay and a line from the poem "Don't Quit." (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Megan Ren-Hwey Chang, '17, shows off her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Chang, a marketing graduate, loves traveling and studied abroad in Barcelona during her time at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Gladys Castellon, '17, a philosophy graduate, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Castellon's cap said, "My persistence is my resistance" and "Thank you Mom and Dad" in Spanish. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Danielle Joy, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Joy, an international relations graduate, decorated her hat with the letters "LU" to show her Lehigh pride. (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff) Adrienne Dzurick, '17, stands Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Dzurick, who graduated with a degree in biology, said, "My cat (Napoleon) is my life." (Roshan Giyanani/B&amp;W Staff)
<
>
Megan Matthews, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Matthews is graduating with a degree in management and marketing. Matthews' cap includes the letters of her sorority, Kappa Delta, and the quote, "I'm not what I've done, I'm what I've overcome" to represent the challenges she's faced at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment