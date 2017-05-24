<
>
Megan Matthews, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Matthews is graduating with a degree in management and marketing. Matthews' cap includes the letters of her sorority, Kappa Delta, and the quote, "I'm not what I've done, I'm what I've overcome" to represent the challenges she's faced at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)
Comment policy
Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.
The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.