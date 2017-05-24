< >

Megan Matthews, '17, holds her graduation cap Monday, May 22, 2017, outside Goodman Stadium. Matthews is graduating with a degree in management and marketing. Matthews' cap includes the letters of her sorority, Kappa Delta, and the quote, "I'm not what I've done, I'm what I've overcome" to represent the challenges she's faced at Lehigh. (Roshan Giyanani/B&W Staff)