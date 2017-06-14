Los Angeles Dodgers draft Lehigh’s Mark Washington in 25th round

Lehigh rising senior Mark Washington was selected in the 25th round (No. 760 overall) in the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Coming into the season, Washington was rated the Patriot League’s top draft prospect by Perfect Game and D1Baseball.com. After being sidelined for most of the season with an injury, the 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher ended up as the second Patriot League player selected in the draft behind Holy Cross’ Brendan King, who was picked five rounds earlier.

Washington’s Lehigh career is highlighted by a 6-1 sophomore season on the mound. His six wins were a team-high and his 1.80 ERA placed fourth on Lehigh’s all-time single-season ERA leaders list.

This season, Washington’s best performance came against Fairleigh Dickinson University when he surrendered only one earned run over four innings of work in a 16-8 Lehigh victory.

Washington is the 12th Lehigh baseball player to be drafted since 1971 and the fourth Lehigh player in the last three MLB drafts.