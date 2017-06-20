Rabbi Danielle Stillman to leave Lehigh after 3 years

After three years at Lehigh, Rabbi Danielle Stillman, director of Jewish student life and associate chaplain, will leave the university to accept the position of jewish chaplain at Middlebury College, according to an email sent by university chaplain Lloyd Steffen on June 20.

Stillman came to Lehigh in 2014 after leaving Ursinus College, where she was the Hillel director and campus rabbi since 2008. She had previously served as program director for the Netivot Fellowship at Harvard, where she also earned a Master of Theological Studies.

While at Lehigh, Stillman served on the Council for Equitable Community and took place in student discussions regarding hardship, among other topics.

Stillman also acted as the co-director of the recent inter-religious spring break trip to Israel, which encouraged students to engage in interfaith encounters with one another. In 2016, Stillman helped lead the Iacocca Internship in Rome, Italy. The internship also emphasized understanding interfaith perspectives.

“She has been instrumental in providing direction for programming in Jewish life on campus, and her leadership in the Multi-faith Initiative has helped to build up the inter-religious dialogue efforts undertaken by the Dialogue Center,” Steffen wrote.

During her time at the university, Stillman taught a religion studies class, Explorations in Dialogue, which focused on inter-religious encounters and various models of discourse. She also served as an adviser to Kibbutz Lehigh, a student group formed in 2015 to promote kosher lifestyle.

“We are grateful for the service she has provided the Lehigh campus, and we shall miss her,” Steffen wrote.

An open house farewell reception for Stillman will take place at the Dialogue Center on Tuesday, June 27 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.