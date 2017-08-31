Delta Chi placed on suspension

Delta Chi fraternity is temporarily prohibited from conducting all activities pending the outcome of an investigation into “concerning behavior” related to alcohol and risk management procedures, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The suspension applies to all organized events, as well any impromptu fraternity-related gatherings.

The investigation will be conducted by the Office of Conduct and Community Expectations, and the interim suspension will remain in place until lifted by the Dean of Students. The action is being taken in accordance with Article IV of Lehigh’s Code of Conduct.