Lehigh women’s basketball team donates to Hurricane Harvey victims

The Lehigh women’s basketball donated team apparel to the city of Houston on Wednesday after Hurricane Harvey, the second-worst storm in U.S. history in terms of estimate of damages.

The Mountain Hawks were inspired by the initiative started by the University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. In the wake of the storm, Sampson requested that all coaches from high school and collegiate levels ship team t-shirts and shoes to the University of Houston to help out residents who had to leave behind their belongings in the flood.

Sampson revealed in a statement Friday that there are over 1,000 commitments from Twitter, and the university has accumulated enough gear to start distributing to those in need. The Mountain Hawks were one of three Patriot League basketball teams to send donations, along with Bucknell University and Boston University men’s basketball teams. Holy Cross and Loyola University sent packages from their entire athletic programs.