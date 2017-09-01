The Brown and White
You are at:»»Lehigh women’s basketball team donates to Hurricane Harvey victims
Texas Army National Guardsmen help residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Aug. 27, 2017. Photo courtesy of Texas Army National Guard Lt. Zachary West.

Lehigh women’s basketball team donates to Hurricane Harvey victims

0
By Read time: 2 minutes; Published Sports, Top Stories

The Lehigh women’s basketball donated team apparel to the city of Houston on Wednesday after Hurricane Harvey, the second-worst storm in U.S. history in terms of estimate of damages.

The Mountain Hawks were inspired by the initiative started by the University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. In the wake of the storm, Sampson requested that all coaches from high school and collegiate levels ship team t-shirts and shoes to the University of Houston to help out residents who had to leave behind their belongings in the flood.

Sampson revealed in a statement Friday that there are over 1,000 commitments from Twitter, and the university has accumulated enough gear to start distributing to those in need. The Mountain Hawks were one of three Patriot League basketball teams to send donations, along with Bucknell University and Boston University men’s basketball teams. Holy Cross and Loyola University sent packages from their entire athletic programs.

Related Posts

Comment policy


Comments posted to The Brown and White website are reviewed by a moderator before being approved. Incendiary speech or harassing language, including comments targeted at individuals, may be deemed unacceptable and not published. Spam and other soliciting will also be declined.

The Brown and White also reserves the right to not publish entirely anonymous comments.

Leave a Comment

More in Sports, Top Stories
Lehigh falls in party school rankings

Lehigh has consistently ranked among the top party schools in the nation. Last year, The Princeton Review ranked the university...

Close