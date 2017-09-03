Phi Kappa Theta suspended pending investigation

Phi Kappa Theta fraternity was placed on temporary suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into “multiple significant alcohol incidents” this weekend, according to the Lehigh Greeks blog.

The fraternity is prohibited from all activities, including organized events and impromptu social gatherings of members.

The investigation will be conducted by the Office of Student Conduct & Community Expectations. The suspension will remain in place until lifted by the Dean of Students. This action is being taken in accordance with Article IV of the Lehigh University Code of Conduct.