Lafayette student dies following “blunt force head injuries”

Lafayette College first-year student McCrae Williams of Weston, Massachusetts, died Monday night after he was found unconscious outside a campus dormitory.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reported Williams died of a head injury, according to The Morning Call. Coroner Scott Grim said in a news release the 19-year-old lacrosse player suffered “blunt force head injuries.” Though police think alcohol was a factor in his death, they are waiting for toxicology test results, which may take a few weeks.

Williams was transported from Lafayette’s campus to Easton Hospital by ambulance Sunday afternoon for a medical emergency and died in Lehigh Valley Hospital, according to a statement from Lafayette President Alison Byerly.

The college held a vigil for Williams Tuesday night on the quad.

Authorities are interviewing Williams’ friends and roommates to piece together the series of events that led to his death.

If proven to be related to alcohol, this would be the second such death at a Pennsylvania college this year. Timothy Piazza, a student at Penn State, died in February following an alcohol-induced falling accident at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

After Lafayette first-year fencer Everett Glenn died of alcohol poisoning in 2012, the college enacted a stringent policy prohibiting students from associating with fraternities that operate without the school’s approval.

The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team wore maroon and black at practice Tuesday in support of the Lafayette team.

“Our hearts go out to members of the Lafayette community on the loss of one of their own,” Lori Friedman, Lehigh’s director of media relations, wrote in a statement.