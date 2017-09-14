The Lehigh field hockey team has its first Patriot League matchup Friday against Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and hopes to break its five-game losing streak (1-5).

The Mountain Hawks are off to a slow start this season and have only won one of six games played so far. The team started its season off with a win over LIU Brooklyn 1-0. The winning goal came from freshman midfielder Lenke Havas who was assisted by freshman midfielder Maddie Leavitt.

The Mountain Hawks have been struggling to find their way out of the five-game losing streak that has dominated their season so far. This weekend they succumbed to Monmouth University and Ball State University.

Monmouth cruised by with a win against the Mountain Hawks, tacking on seven unanswered goals. The Ball State game went into overtime before Lehigh gave in to a 2-1 loss. Lehigh also lost to opponents Ohio State University, La Salle University and Sacred Heart University.

“Our current record isn’t accurate to the hard work and commitment our team has shown thus far,” junior midfielder Kendra Sandhu said. “We’ve dominated games that were unlucky losses, and we’ve found that the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect the strides that our team continues to make each week.”

With Patriot League play around the corner, every game outcome holds more weight than the last. Sandhu said the team is looking to come back from its recent losses with a league win against Holy Cross followed by a string of wins.

“The start of league play is like the start of a new season,” junior forward Lauren Dice said. “Everyone has to forget about the records and just focus on one game at a time.”

Holy Cross (2-3) is coming off a 4-3 loss in a close game against Georgetown University this past Sunday. Both Lehigh and Holy Cross are looking to bounce back after their recent losses.

“There’s definitely a difference going into league this Friday than in some of the other games we’ve played in so far,” Sandhu said. “Winning league games is the only way for us to make the Patriot League Tournament, and so this week we’re going to be focusing a lot more on the technical aspects of the game.”

The team is looking for its second win of the season and a win to start off league play.

“We’re looking to fix the mistakes made in the past three weekends to put forward the most collective and energized unit we can on Friday,” Dice said.