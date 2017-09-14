LUPD Chief Edward Shupp to retire in January

Lehigh University Police Department Chief Edward Shupp said he will retire on Jan. 2, 2018, after 38 and a half years in the department.

Shupp joined the LUPD in 1978 after graduating from the police academy, starting as a patrolman and rising through the ranks. He was named chief in May 2000, following the retirement of former Chief Eugene Dax.

According to The Brown and White archives from that year, Shupp said he chose the campus police force because he liked the college atmosphere.

“I joined the Lehigh Police Department because I enjoyed the environment of the college campus, the closeness of the community and working with the students,” he said.

Shupp will continue to serve the Lehigh community through the fall semester.